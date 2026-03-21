Madhya Pradesh March 21, 2026, Weather Update: Rain & Storm Alert In 14 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore And Others; Weekend To Remain Pleasant | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing unstable weather for the past 72 hours due to an active cyclonic circulation and trough system.

Because of this, more than 42 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, witnessed strong winds, rain, and hailstorms.

Weather expected on Saturday

On Saturday, storm and rain alerts were issued for districts including Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, a strong system became active on March 18. Senior meteorologists said that 3 troughs and one cyclonic circulation caused continuous changes in weather conditions.

The system is expected to move further on Saturday, mainly affecting eastern districts.

According to the weather department, the current system will remain active in the state on March 21. A new western disturbance will become active from March 22, likely affecting northwest India.

However, it will not be as strong as the current system. Due to its weaker intensity, chances of rain in Madhya Pradesh are low. Another system is expected to become active on March 26, which may bring rain again to the state.

In the last 24 hours, rainfall was recorded in about 112 towns and cities across 42 districts. Areas such as Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Satna, Jabalpur, and many others received rainfall. The highest rainfall - around three-fourths of an inch - was recorded in Badnawar (Dhar) and Ghoda Dongri (Betul). Several places including Barwani, Betul, Bhopal, and Damoh received more than half an inch of rain.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Hailstorms were reported in districts like Alirajpur, Barwani, Vidisha, Jhabua, Khandwa, Agar-Malwa, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, and others. Strong winds and hail have caused significant damage to crops such as wheat, banana, papaya, and oranges.

Weather expected next day

March 22: Weather is expected to remain clear across the state, with no alerts for storms, rain, or hail.