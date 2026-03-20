Bhopal News: In Comparison To The Past Two Years, Crimes Surge Early This Year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In comparison to the past two years, the beginning of this year has witnessed a noticeable surge in crime in the state capital. Not only have murder cases increased but also thefts, snatchings and other crimes.

Moreover, some sensational crimes were committed in the beginning of the year which rocked the city. The recent firing incidents at Ashoka Garden and Hamidia Hospital raised serious questions on police alertness.

The hawala cash loot case in the Shyamla Hills area also caused embarrassment to cops despite arrest of looters and recovery of Rs 35 lakh out of the looted Rs 55 lakh.

Police investigations have revealed a growing trend of youngsters’ involvement in gangs, particularly in slums. These groups often begin with minor crimes and gradually move toward organized criminal activities. Many of them coordinate through mobile phones and social media, planning crimes systematically.

Police records show that a total of 2,426 cases were registered in the first two months of 2026, compared to 2,340 in 2024 and 2,299 in 2025. This indicates an upward trend in overall crime.

Serious offences are also surging. Murder cases which were 6 each in 2024 and 2025 during the same period, have increased to 7 in 2026.

A sharper rise has been recorded in attempted murder cases. From 9 in 2024 and 10 in 2025, they jumped to 20 in 2026.

After a dip in 2025, theft cases have risen again with 80 cases reported this year compared to 71 in 2025 and 115 in 2024.

However, vehicle theft has declined, as is evident from 348 cases in 2025 to 268 in 2026.

Chain snatching incidents continue to grow steadily, increasing from one case in 2024 to two in 2025 and three in 2026.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said to control crime, police teams were keeping strict watch on criminals and suspicious people under their jurisdiction. Action was initiated if a person was found involved in illegal activities, he added.

Crimes against women remain a concern

Rape cases show fluctuating but high figures, 48 in 2024, 57 in 2025 and already 51 cases reported in early 2026. Cases of harassment, abduction and domestic violence are also being reported consistently.

Minor offences also on rise

Action taken in minor offences has also increased steadily with 2,443 individuals booked in 2024, 2,583 in 2025 and 2,932 in 2026.