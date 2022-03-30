Indore: Youths from district to get jobs in reputed companies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level Employment Fair is being organised at the Gramin Haat Bazaar on Wednesday. Leading companies in the private sector will offer jobs to youths of the district. This employment fair is being organised under the joint aegis of the District Employment Office and Yashasvi Academy for Talent Management. The fair will be organised from 10.30 am to 4 pm at the Gramin Haat Bazaar near Dhakkanwala Kunwa.

Additional collector and in-charge of the fair Rajesh Rathore said that various reputed private sector companies, such as Dhandeep India Limited, SGS Security, E-Ride, Shivshakti Design, Law-Marshal, PNP Computer, Just Dial, Domino’s, Paytm, Reliance Jio, One Point One, Yashasvi Group and so forth were participating in the job fair.

Representatives of the companies will select youths to various posts according to their qualifications by holding interviews. The selected youths will get attractive salaries. The posts to which the selection will be done include technician, branch manager, telecaller, software developer, graphic designer, team leader, security guard, salesmen and so on. About 750 posts will be up for recruitment at the fair.

At the fair, applicants aged 18-40 years, who have passed the Class 5 till the post-graduate level in any subject and applicants with such qualifications as MBA, ITI, diploma and so forth can also participate in the fair. Applicants will have to bring photocopies of their bio-data and other certificates, such as Aadhaar Card and all their educational qualifications. Detailed information can be obtained from the District Employment Office. They can get help through the telephone number of the District Employment Office (0731-4985625) and mobile numbers (76206-03331, 99075-13366).

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:16 AM IST