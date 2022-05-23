Indore: Youth stabbed to death, two booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stabbed to death by two persons following an argument between them in the Azad Nagar area on Sunday night. One of the accused was also injured in the incident. Police said that the incident took place over a love triangle. One of the accused was detained and further investigation is underway.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the deceased has been identified as Shubhma Bharode, 26 year, a resident of Pardeshipura area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girlfriend of Shubham’s friend Monu was missing for a few days. Monu got to know that she was staying with one Raja, the friend of garage owner Rajkumar.

Monu along with his friend Shubham reached Rajkumar's garage to talk over the matter. Rajkumar’s friend Raja was also there at the garage. While talking, the situation got out of hand and they attacked each other. Police believed that Shubham received more than five stab wounds and he was attacked by Rajkumar first. Rajkumar also got injured in the incident.

Rajkumar’s wife alleged that her husband and their son were at the garage when four persons in an auto rickshaw reached there and they started an argument with her husband and stabbed him, but in the melle Shubham also got stabbed and died. The police said that a case was registered against Rajkumar and Raja and the former was arrested.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:53 AM IST