Indore: 2-year-old girl falls to her death from first floor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old girl fell to her death from the first floor of an under-construction building in the Rajendra Nagar area. The girl was playing while her parents were working in the house. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started investigations to know the exact circumstances under which the incident took place.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Treasure Town on Saturday. Kalu Barole and his wife, Jamna, were working in the under-construction house, while their child, Namrata, was playing on the first floor. She fell from that height while playing and was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment on Sunday morning.

The police are investigating the case and the statements of her parents are being taken down. Kalu hails from Harda district and he, along with his wife and daughter, had come to the city to work on the under-construction house.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:54 PM IST