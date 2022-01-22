Indore: Youth sets himself on fire in front of a woman’s house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth reportedly set himself ablaze in front of the house of a married woman in Azad Nagar area on Friday evening. It is said that the youth took such a step over one-sided love affair with the woman, who is a mother of two. Woman’s mother and a relative also received burns while saving the youth.

Investigating officer Ravi Barua from Azad Nagar police station said that the incident took place at around 5.30 pm. OneAkash, a resident of Choudhary Park Colony reached the woman’s place carrying petrol in a bottle and he set himself on fire. After hearing his screaming, the woman’s mother and a relative came out of the house and they tried to save him. While extinguishing the flames, the woman's mother and a relative also received burns. The people of the area informed the police after which they were taken to the hospital.

The woman is the mother of two and she was staying with her mother for a few days. The youth wanted to befriend her but she had refused to talk with him. The police are taking the statement of the youth and other injured people to know the reason behind the incident.

