Indore: Youth killed in road accident 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed in a road accident on the Bypass Road late on Thursday. He was returning home when a vehicle hit him. The police are searching for the errant vehicle driver.

According to the Kanadiya police station staff, the incident took place near Phoenix Mall around 10.30 pm. The deceased Shekar Patel (32), a resident of Naitamundala area of the city was returning home when his two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle. He got critically injured, and though he was taken to a hospital he could not be saved. The CCTVs installed on the Bypass Road are being examined by the police to identify the vehicle which hit him.

Youth ends life

A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Raoji Bazaar area, police said on Friday. According to ASI Raghuveer Singh Meena, the deceased has been identified as Ankit Pawan, a resident of Shankarbagh area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members and he was taken to the hospital but it was too late. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his taking such an extreme step could not be established yet. Meena said that Ankit was a resident of UP and he along with his family members moved to the city four years ago. He used to sell vegetables on the handcart in the area. The family members are unaware of any of his problems due to which he ended his life.

In another incident, 38-year-old Mahesh committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Annapurna area. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for his suicide could not be known yet. The police are taking the statements of his family members.