Indore: Woman held for youth’s death at her residence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After registering a case against a dead person for injuring a woman following an argument at her home in the Aerodrome area, the police also booked the woman under section 304 of the IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and arrested her on Friday.

She was produced before court from where she was sent to jail.

Police said that following an argument, the youth attacked the woman with a knife and during the ensuing scuffle he also received an injury on his thigh due to which he died on the spot.

ACP (Malharganj) Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said that a youth named Ankit, a resident of Barnagar, Ujjain district was found dead at a woman’s residence in the Aerodrome area on May 15. He had received a knife injury on his thigh and had died due to excessive bleeding.

During the investigation, the police found that the youth argued with the woman over some issue. As the argument heated up, the youth attacked the woman with a knife and stabbed her in her back. In the ensuing scuffle, the woman retaliated in self-defence. He received an injury on his thigh and died on the spot.

On Wednesday, the police registered a case on charges of attempted murder against Ankit for attacking the woman.

Ankit hailed from Barnagar where he was a listed criminal, so he was staying in the city for the past few years.