Indore: Youth injured three days ago, dies during treatment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, who was injured in a road accident, died during treatment in a city hospital, police said on Friday. It is said that he was hit by an auto-rickshaw three days ago and since then he was undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Puru Chouhan, a resident of Nasiya Road area of the city. He was going somewhere when an auto rickshaw hit him in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area.

The family members alleged that when he was admitted to the hospital, the doctor informed that he had received minor injury and would get well soon but his condition started deteriorating. The family members later took him to another hospital where the doctor informed that he had received serious injuries. His treatment was started but he could not be saved. The police are searching for the auto-rickshaw driver, who hit him. It is said that Puru was the manager of a restaurant in Sarwate Bus Stand area.

Youth ends life

A youth named Ravi allegedly committed suicide at his home in the Chandan Nagar area. Police said that Ravi was found hanging by one of his family members after which he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.

