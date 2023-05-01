 Indore: Youth held for stalking girl
Indore: Youth held for stalking girl

The girl had noticed the accused but she ignored him. But when he started stalking her daily, she reached the police station.

Updated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for stalking a girl, who is preparing for JEE, in the Palasia area, police said on Sunday. 

According to Palasia police station in charge Sanjay Singh Bais, the girl, who is preparing for JEE and staying in a rented house in the Geeta Bhawan area, has lodged a complaint that a youth stalks her when she is on her way to the coaching class from the room. The girl had noticed the accused but she ignored him. But when he started stalking her daily, she reached the police station.

After registering a case, the police caught the accused named Babli, a resident of Badi Gwaltoli area of the city. The girl informed the police that she doesn’t know the accused. Further investigation is underway.

