Indore: Youth held for misbehaving with minor girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth held for misbehaving with a minor girl under Rau police station limits in Indore on Friday.

According to TI Narendra Raghuvanshi, the action was taken following a complaint of the 17-year-old girl under the section of molestation and SC-ST act. The accused has been identified as Saddam, a resident of Rau locality of the district.

According to the victim, Saddam had called her on Friday for a meeting. When she reached to meet him, he held her hand and misbehaved with her. Following which the girl infomed her family members about the incident. After that the family members along with Bajrang Dal activists caught Saddam and reached the police station.

The workers of Hindu organisation created a ruckus at the police station. They claimed that a Muslim youth changed his name and misbehaved with the Hindu minor girl. They also claimed that the youth was already married and yet he tried to trap a Hindu girl by befriending her.

The kin of the girl and the activists also handed over the screenshots of WhatsApp chats of 35 other girls to the police. The police, however, arrested the accused and started further investigation into the matter.