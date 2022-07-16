Indore: Minor girl abducted, raped

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was raped by a youth and she was beaten by his friends in Chandan Nagar area, the police said on Friday. The police have arrested four people including a minor boy in connection with the case and a search is on for two other accused.

Investigating officer SI Vishal Parihar said that the girl was taken to an isolated place by a youth near the Chandan Nagar graveyard where one of the accused made physical relation with her. His five friends also reached the spot and they misbehaved with the girl. They allegedly also thrashed her.

On the complaint from the girl, the police have registered a case against six people including two minors under various sections including POCSO and arrested four of them. A search is on for their accomplices.