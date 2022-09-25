Indore: Youth exhorted to follow traffic rules 

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 01:24 AM IST
Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The youth of the country are an asset to the nation, and they should follow traffic rules instead of violating them,” said ACP (traffic), Arvind Tiwari, in a programme organised at a college by Lions Club Arpan, on Saturday. 

He advised the youth that ignoring traffic rules for fun or carelessness can ruin their life and also that of their family. He said the young generation need to change their mindset and follow traffic rules not out of fear of police but on their own because if something happens to them, it is also a loss for the nation. 

TI (traffic) Dilip Parihar said, "people constantly violate traffic rules and do not take necessary precautions while driving, but when an accident happens, only that person suffers the maximum consequence. So everyone must follow the traffic rules like wearing helmet, seatbelt etc.”

