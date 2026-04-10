Indore Youth Consumes Acid After Constant Harassment By Girlfriend’s Family, Dies; 3 Booked

AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were booked after a youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming some acidic substance outside his girlfriend’s house in Indore.

The incident occurred around three days ago, and he died during treatment on Sunday.

The deceased had reportedly written the names of three people, namely Ishwar, Dinesh, and Gajanand, mentioning that he was being subjected to physical and mental harassment. The police have filed a case against the trio in the aftermath of the incident.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sohan, a resident of Chandan Nagar. He had been in a relationship with a woman for the past four years. The two reportedly met through Instagram and were living together after allegedly solemnising their marriage.

Family members have alleged that Sohan was being harassed and assaulted by the woman’s relatives, who also threatened to implicate him in false cases and harm his life. They claimed he had been called to the Raj Mohalla area earlier and assaulted. The woman had also reportedly asked him to end the relationship.

Distressed over the alleged harassment, Sohan went to the woman’s residence and consumed acid while sitting outside her house. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed during treatment.

Police said a three-page suicide note addressed to his mother was recovered, in which he mentioned the alleged harassment and wrote emotional messages, stating he could no longer endure the situation.

Following his death, Sohan’s family created a ruckus and vandalised property outside the woman’s house. A video showing the youth consuming acid has also surfaced.