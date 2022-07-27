e-Paper Get App

Indore: Youth Congress stages protest at ED office in city

Party activists led by the City Youth Congress president staged demonstrations at the city's ED Office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 01:10 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress activists on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for summoning party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald Case in the city.

Party activists led by the City Youth Congress president staged demonstrations at the city's ED Office. A Youth Congress worker also painted the office plates of ED with black spray during protest after which police beat up the activist for entering the office building.

Later, Youth Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum against police action to DCP Manish Kapooria and demanded action against cops.

