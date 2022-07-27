Indore: SUV jumped red light 24 times in city, fined Rs 12K

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police on Tuesday collected a fine of Rs 12,000 from a SUV driver for jumping red light 24 times in the city. The car was parked in a no parking area so the police took action against the driver.

Traffic police inspector Dilip Singh Parihar was on his duty in the MTH Compound area when he spotted an SUV parked on the wrong side. Parihar took information about the e-challans of the registration number of the SUV and found 24 pending e-challans for violating red light in the city. The driver was called to the police station and the fine of Rs 12,000 was collected from him.

In another action, traffic subedar Sumit Biloniya, who was deployed at Yashwant Road Square, stopped a car for violating a red light on Tuesday. The officer found 10 e-challans pending against the driver. A fine of Rs 5,000 was collected from him on the spot. Both the drivers were released by the police.