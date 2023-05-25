Indore : Youth booked for pressurising nursing student to change her religion

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A nursing girl student has lodged a complaint against a youth alleging that he was forcing her to change her religion in the Azad Nagar area on Wednesday. The police said that the accused somehow took her photo and blackmailed her and took money from her. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the girl stated in her complaint that she befriended the accused named Bilal one-and-a-half years ago. She alleged that the accused had taken her to a place where he took her photos. He later started forcing her to change her religion after which he would marry her. When the girl refused the same, the accused blackmailed her by showing her photos and he took Rs 10,000 from her. The accused resides somewhere near Bengali Square. The police are searching for him.

Youth held for raping minor girl

Police arrested a youth for raping a minor girl in the Pardeshipura area, police said on Wednesday. When the girl came to know that she was pregnant, she informed her parents and later lodged a complaint with the police. According to the investigating officer SI Manisha from Pardeshipura police station, the accused named Raja met the girl through a social media platform four years ago. The accused made physical relations with the girl. When she got pregnant, she informed the family members about the same. The police arrested the accused and further investigation is on.

Read Also Indore : Road widening restarts near Bengali Square after 2 months

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Shri Hanumant Katha delivered by Dhirendra Shastri ends in Sagar