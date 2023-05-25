Indore : Road widening restarts near  Bengali Square after 2 months

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : After almost two months, the road widening work between Holkar statue and Bypass has started again near Bengali Square. Road digging work had already been done in about 300 meters long ahead of the Holkar statue, but now excavation work has been started in 170 meters of road beyond the point already dug up.

Officials said that the digging work was halted after it was discovered that the water pipelines were passing from the spot. Since then, discussion was going on between PWD and IMC.

PWD is spending Rs 11.50 crore on the construction of 2.71 km long road from Holkar Statue to Bypass Road.

After many discussions and meetings, it was decided that the PWD would give Rs 50 lakh to the Municipal Corporation for laying new lines and the Narmada Project Department would close the existing lines at necessary places and lay new lines at new places.