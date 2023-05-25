Madhya Pradesh: Man’s revolver accidentally goes off, bullet injures wife

Representative pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A trader tried to hang himself after his revolver accidentally went off and a bullet hit wife, the police said on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the family members of the woman saved her by rushing her to a hospital.

The police recorded the woman’s statement when she came round. The woman said that when her husband was cleaning his revolver it went off and the bullet hit her in the chest, but her husband was not at fault.

According to reports, 50-year-old trader Rajkumar was cleaning his licensed revolver sitting in his room in the Shinde area. Suddenly, the revolver went off and the bullet hit his wife who fell to the floor.

Rajkumar was so upset about the incident that he went to his room and tried to commit suicide by hanging himself.

Family members of Raj Kumar sent him and his wife to a hospital and saved their lives. Both are admitted to ICU.

Town inspector of Janakganj police station Alok Parihar said revolver went off and the bullet hit the wife of a trader.

FIR against lawyer after woman’s complaint

A woman reached the Inderganj police station and said since the police did not lodge her complaint, she consumed poison. The cops at the police station were shocked. City superintendent of police Vijay Bhadoria asked police station in-charge Anil Bhadoria and a woman sub-inspector to take the woman to a hospital for check-up. The doctors said the condition of the woman was normal.

The woman said the she had reached the police station to lodge a complaint against Neeraj Bhargava who was contesting the election to the post of secretary of the Lawyers’ Association.

At that time, Bhargava also reached the police station and she went with him.

Afterwards, the woman sent a post to social media, calling herself a lawyer and alleging that Bhargava had violated her and fought with his fellow advocates.

The woman also said Bhargava had been violating her for the past two years on the pretext of marrying her.

Bhargava introduces her to his friends as his wife but is not marrying her, she said.

The woman further said she stayed away from her husband and a land-related case was pending in the court.

Town inspector of Inderganj police station said the woman had complained against Neeraj that he had physically exploited the woman in the name of marrying her. An FIR has been lodged, he said.