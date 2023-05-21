Indore: Youth arrested for inflammatory post on social media

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for posting objectionable content on social media in Rau, police said on Saturday. The post was inflammatory and could affect social harmony so the case was registered against the accused.

According to the police, during social media monitoring, an Instagram Id with the name Bilal Badshah 313 was found. The Id belongs to Bilal Qureshi, a resident of Rau. The police found a post with the title "Rau Me Aatank (18 May) #Target 10K.” Qureshi was detained by the police on Friday night and his mobile phone was also seized.

The man had also shared another objectionable post after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad last month. Atiq, a former MP, and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range amid police and media presence on April 15 in Prayagraj.

It was found that the man's social media posts violated Indore police commissioner's directives under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) regarding the use of social media in his jurisdiction, he said.

He was booked under CrPC section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant). A court has remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, said Raghuvanshi.