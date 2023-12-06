Indore: World Soil Health, Agri Education Day Celebrated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya– College of Agriculture, Indore celebrated World Soil Health Day and Agriculture Education Day collectively on Tuesday under IDP – NAHEP with the auspicious partnership of vice-chancellor Dr AK Shukla, RVSKVV, Gwalior. The convenor was Dr Ramdas Atram (V-C, BRUSS). The chief guest of the programme was Dr PK Sharma (Ex-V-C, SKUAST, Jammu). On this occasion the special guest was Mahendra Singh Solanki (IFS), Indore.

The programme was celebrated for three days. It began on December 3 on National Agriculture Education Day. Under graduate & post graduate students participated in essay writing competition entitled, ‘Agriculture Education is a way for Entrepreneurial Opportunity to Agriculture Graduates in India’. Twenty students participated in it.

Additionally, an awareness lecture was organised for 78 DAESI candidates on the importance of agriculture education in their entrepreneurial skill development. On the second day of the programme, quiz, rangoli making, poster making and slogan writing competition were held. The theme of the event was soil and water – a source of life.

On the last day, a rally was taken out to create awareness on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for sustainable management of natural resources. Hundred students of Sanmati Senior Secondary School participated in the rally, along with 100 UG and PG students of the college, with ministerial and technical staff. The students of NCC and NSS took part to make the rally a success.

After the rally, 100 saplings were planted in the college campus under the leadership of DFO Mahendra Singh Solanki (IFS), Indore.

The inauguration began with the worship of Goddess Saraswati. The briefing of the programme and lecture was initiated by Dr KS Bangar, head soil science and agricultural chemistry department. He discussed about the important findings and recommendations of Salt Affected Soil project that ran for 50 years (1969-2019).

Further, the lead lecture was delivered by Dr PK Sharma (ex V-C, SKUAST, Jammu). He emphasised on the vital role of soil and water in our lives and the eco-system. The whole agriculture system depends on five important elements which is soil, water, climate, labour force and management. Soil health also plays an important role in maintaining water quality as well. At present the available water is decreasing at a faster rate. The per capita water availability is 1490 BCM, while the water requirement is 1700 M3/person/year. So we are running short of water supply already. The programme concluded with the prize distribution ceremony.