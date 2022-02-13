Indore: World Radio Day; Tune slowly fading...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In this generation of social media, ultra high definition LEDs and other advanced sources of entertainment and information, the analogue radio still exists in the memory of people of the 50s and 60s.

The senior citizens in a talk with Free Press remembered the joy of owning and listening to the radio and shared their memories on the occasion of World Radio Day.

Vishwajeet Shrivastava, a senior citizen, said that he was very young when radio sets were there in his house. He said, "hearing a radio used to be one of the favourite activities of the people of our era. We used to gather together in the room to hear the news."

"When India won its independence, I was only 12 years old and I heard the speeches of leaders on the radio who congratulated the entire country on getting freedom," said Rakesh Joshi, a retired officer.

"The first radio in my family was purchased in 1957 and since then I have kept it safely and securely. I am fond of collecting radios and have many radios in my collection which would be now considered vintage. I play radio, but nowadays the rich legacy of radio has gone. Not they play songs with ads and too much talking in between the songs, which people of my generation do not like. My brother works at the All India Radio posted in Lucknow," Hassan Zaidi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:01 AM IST