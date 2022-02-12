Indore: Youth killed, two friends injured as car overturns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth was killed, while two of his friends were critically injured after their speeding car overturned in the Gandhi Nagar area late on Friday. They were going back home in a car when the accident happened. The police are trying to take down the statements of the injured youths to know the exact cause of the accident.

Investigating officer S-I KP Parashar from Gandhi Nagar police station said the incident took place near the Dilip Nagar area around 11.45 pm. The deceased, identified as Shivam Bansali, 25, a resident of Gurukripa Nagar, along with his friends, Vinay Tiwari of Anjani Nagar and Piyush Rathi of Ambikapuri Colony, had gone out for the evening. Shivam had told his family members he was going out to the city for the evening and left home around 9.30 pm on Friday. It is believed they went to attend a party. They were going back home when the driver lost control of the car and it fell into a pit, critically injuring them. The police believe the car was speeding due to which the driver lost control at the turning. However, investigations are underway.

After the accident, injured Vijay made a phone call to Shivam’s brother and informed him about the incident. Shivam’s brother informed the police and he rushed to the spot after which the injured were rushed to hospital. But Shivam could not be saved, Vinay and Piyush are undergoing treatment in two different hospitals in the city. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

