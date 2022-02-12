Indore: Hostels & Ashrams run for ST/SC in Indore division to be renovated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hostels and Ashrams being run for ST/SC students in Indore division will be renovated, Commissioner, Indore Division Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma said in a meeting held online.

A proposal worth Rs 80 crore for the renovation works of 742 hostels and ashrams have been prepared, he said, adding that it is for the phase-1.

In the video conferencing, Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s representative Deputy Secretary Laxman Singh Markam reviewed the proposals. Divisional Deputy Commissioner Brijesh Chandra Pandey, Assistant Commissioner BK Shukla, Assistant Commissioners of all the districts of the division, Tribal Welfare Department officials and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Sharma said that in compliance with the CM's instructions, plans are being made to rejuvenate all 1,240 hostels and ashrams in the division.

“Out of this, proposals worth about Rs 80 crore have been prepared for repair and other improvement work for 742 ashrams and hostels,” he added.

Deputy Secretary Markam, while reviewing the proposal, directed to prepare proposals of all the remaining ashrams and hostels at the earliest.

“Special attention should be paid to the quality of food in ashrams and hostels,” he said.

The progress of lease distribution work under the Forest Rights Act was also reviewed in the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:14 PM IST