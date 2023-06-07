Indore: Workshop to improve physical fitness of cops

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the physical and mental fitness of police officials, a workshop ‘Self Promotion and Capacity Development’ was inaugurated at the DRP Lines on Tuesday. The workshop will be organised every Tuesday and Friday, in which a batch of 100 policemen from different police stations in the city will be called for their physical examination. Based on the examination report, treatment would be given to them.

On the instructions of the commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar, DCP (Headquarters) Jagdish Dawar, additional DCP Manisha Pathak Soni, reserve inspector Deepak Kumar Patil and other police officers and employees were present at the workshop. The police officers/employees were made to undergo PT, yoga and meditation. Blood samples were taken by doctors of Central Lab to check for health problems.

The doctors tested the physical parameters, pathology tests and body mass index of the police personnel. Along with this, the doctors also informed them about proper diet, exercise, stress management etc necessary for maintaining proper health.