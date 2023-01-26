e-Paper Get App
Indore: Work together to eliminate TB in India, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

CETI session on 'Igniting Hearts to Eliminate TB'

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collaboration to Eliminate Tuberculosis among Indians ( CETI ) organised a virtual seminar on ‘Igniting Hearts to Eliminate TB’ under the guidance Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in collaboration with Art of Living, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Central TB Division, American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, (AAPI), and Emory Global Health Institute, USA.  

Dr Manoj Jain, and Dr Salil Bhargava, co-founders of CETI, and commodore Raman Arora, advisor to the organisation organised the virtual brainstorming session which was attended by union minister of health Mansukh Mandaviya and Dr Rajendra P Joshi - DDG Central TB Division as special guests.

A large number of participants including mission directors (NHM), state TB officers, CMHOs, district TB officers, NGOs, and presidents of medical associations and private practitioners along with grassroots healthcare staff and volunteers joined the session.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar praised the health workers and medical staff members for their selfless determination to save lives in the country. 

He also appealed to all to be vigilant of risk factors, seek appropriate, and timely care and complete treatment while appreciating efforts that district TB officers and NTEP staff put into the management of disease at the grassroots level, and urged people to come forward as TB champions to support the cause of making country free from TB.

