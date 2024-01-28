Indore: Woman Stabbed By Husband Over Trivial Issue |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was stabbed by her husband following an argument in Chandan Nagar area, police said on Saturday. It is said that the woman was staying with her parents for a few days and the accused came to take her home when they had an argument regarding this. The accused has been detained and further investigation is on into the case.

Additional DCP Abhinay Vishwakarma said that the woman named Parveeen, a resident of Ammar Nagar is undergoing treatment at a city hospital. She sustained a stab injury. She informed the police that she was stabbed by her husband Azhar following an argument between them. Preliminary investigation revealed that, Parveen was staying with her parents following a dispute with husband for a few days. Azhar reached her parents’ place to take her back when they had an argument. During the argument, the accused took out a knife and stabbed Parveen. He later fled the scene.

Parvin’s parents and other people informed the police and took her to hospital. Police said that a case under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and he was detained. The statements of the woman and her family members are being recorded to know the exact reason due to which the accused attacked her.

In another incident, a woman was attacked with a stone by her husband in Panchmurti Nagar area on Friday. The woman had lodged a complaint that when she reached home from her job, her husband did not allow her to enter the house and he started an argument. Later, he hit the woman with a stone injuring her critically. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and began a search for her husband.