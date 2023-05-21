Indore: Woman registers harassment complaint against husband, his parents 

Representative picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has registered a case of harassment against her husband and his parents at the women’s police station for forcing her to sleep in the bathroom, and also torturing her mentally and physically. The woman also alleged that her husband threatened to divorce her.

Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that on the complaint of a 30-year-old woman, a case has been registered against her husband Manpreet Singh and his parents, residents of Chhindwara under various sections of the IPC. The woman stated in her complaint that she got married to Manpreet in February 2022 and during the wedding, the woman's parents gave many household goods, gold and silver jewellery and Rs 3 lakh in cash to her husband’s family members.

Three months after the wedding, her in-laws started mistreating her over petty issues and even though she was pregnant the family members continued the same treatment with her.

She alleged that her husband didn’t allow her to sleep in the room so she had to sleep in the washroom many times.

On August 2022 she came to the city to see her ailing father who died later, and during this period she had an abortion. Her husband and in-laws came to the city but they did not take her back with them and her husband told her over the phone that he was going to file a divorce case against her.

Four including hubby booked for woman’s death

Pardeshipura police registered a case against a man and three of his family members for harassing his wife due to which she committed suicide, police said on Saturday. ACP (Pardeshipura) Bhupendra Singh said that a woman named Priti committed suicide at her home in the Nanda Nagar area on May 9. After investigation, a case under relevant sections including dowry death was registered against her husband Gaurav, his parents and sister.

ACP said that the accused were harassing the woman by demanding a car from her parents due to which she was upset and took such an extreme step. Further investigation is underway into the case.