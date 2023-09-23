Indore: Woman Raped By Sister’s Husband

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for raping his wife’s sister in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Friday. The woman had come to his place for her treatment when the accused made physical relation after threatening her with dire consequences.

According to the police, a 30-year-old came to the city from her village for infertility treatment and used to stay with her sister and her husband in Vijay Nagar.

Her sister’s husband used to take her to the hospital for treatment. The woman stated in her complaint that finding her alone, her sister’s husband caught her and made a physical relationship with her without her consent. When she opposed, the accused threatened her with dire consequences and fled the scene.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section and started a search for him. In another incident, a 14-year-old girl was raped by her landlord’s son in the Kanadiya area.

The girl approached the police station with her parents and lodged a complaint that when she was alone at home, her landlord’s son called her on the pretext of some work and made physical relationship without her consent.

The accused threatened the girl when she tried to oppose him. The accused is being searched by the police.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)