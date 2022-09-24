e-Paper Get App
Indore: Woman hangs self following tiff with hubby over mobile

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman hanged herself in her home on Friday as she was reportedly upset with her husband for not letting her operate his phone. 

According to Heera Nagar police station in-charge Dilip Puri, the deceased is Sunita Chouksey (25). 

The deceased’s brother-in-law Omprakash told police that he lives a little distance away from the house. Sunita's husband Jitendra Choukse has a paan shop in front of the house. Omprakash was the first who saw Sunita hanging in the room.

Police said that the suicide note has not been found in the room. When police interrogated Jitendra, he said that Sunita wanted to operate his mobile which he refused to give. Sunita was annoyed by this. Police are investigating the case further.

