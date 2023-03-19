Indore: Woman found unconscious on kitchen platform, dies in hospital

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died under mysterious circumstances at her home in the Annapurna area of the city on Friday night. Her husband along with his mother and child had gone to celebrate his birthday.

The police said that the exact reason for her death could be known only after the autopsy report. The statements of the family members are also being taken by the police.

Annapurna police station in charge Gopal Parmar said the deceased is Gunjan Lambhate (30) a resident of Usha Nagar area of the city.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gunjan’s parents live in Ujjain and she got married to Himnashu five years ago. On Friday, it was her Himanshu’s birthday so he along with mother and their two-year-old child had gone to celebrate his birthday.

According to TI Parmar, Gunjan was not well so she did not go to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

When they reached home they found the door locked from inside. Somehow, they managed to open the door and found Gunjan unconscious on the kitchen’s platform. He took her to the hospital where she died during treatment. No external injury marks were found so the reason for her death could not be known till the filing of the report. The further investigation in the case is being done by the ACP Annapurna.

