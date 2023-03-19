Indore: IDA housing fair to sell 808 flats at Scheme no 155

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) will hold a housing fair in scheme no 155, near Sangam Nagar, from March 20 to 25 to sell 808 flats meant for low and middle income families.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda said 565 flats of 1BHK and 208 flats of 2BHK are available for sale. Also, 35 flats are for EWS category.

These flats are fully developed and ready for possession.

These residents are very close to the centre of the city, 3 km from Super Corridor and 4 km from Rajwada.

There is also covered parking, boundary wall and fire fighting arrangements in these flats.

IDA’s CEO RP Ahirwar said that these flats will be completely freehold and its cost will be Rs 9.4 lakhs for EWS, Rs 15.35 lakhs for 1BHK and Rs 20.09 lakh for 2BHK. IDA staff will also be available to show the flats at the housing fair and its booking can be done at the site itself. Also, interested people can download the form and submit it at the IDA office.