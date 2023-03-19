Indore: Woman attacks neighbour with tea cup, booked  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was attacked with a tea cup by a woman, his neighbour, following an argument between them in the MIG area, police said on Saturday.

According to the MIG police, Sunil Kumar Beri, a resident of Sanghi Colony and a share broker by profession, has lodged a complaint that he had called IMC personnel to repair a drainage line at his place. The officials were taking measurements of the drainage line when Neha Beri, his neighbour, reached there and allegedly started an argument with Sunil and said that his drainage line was encroaching her property. Sunil disagreed and said the repair work was being done on his property.

The argument escalated, and Neha first threw tea at Sunil and then attacked him with the tea cup and injured his eye. When Sunil's wife and daughter came out of the house, Neha allegedly threatened Sunil and his family with dire consequences.

A case was registered against Neha under various sections of the IPC, and further investigation is on.