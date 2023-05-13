Indore: Woman among three held with drugs worth Rs 1 lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a woman were arrested while they were going to deliver the drugs to a person in the Rajendra Nagar area on Friday. Brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered from the accused and they are being questioned for their source of drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team of the crime branch and the Rajendra Nagar police caught three persons named Suresh, Vicky and Poonam from near a water tank behind Hotel Sensation in Rajendra Nagar area. During a search, more than 12 grams of brown sugar were recovered from the accused. The value of brown sugar is Rs 1 lakh in the international market.

A bike was also recovered from the accused and they are being questioned for the source of the drugs and the person whom they were going to deliver the drugs to.

Two arrested with brown sugar

Bhanwarkuan police arrested two persons with brown sugar worth thousands of rupees. According to the police, information was received that two persons were roaming in Ganesh Nagar area and they were carrying brown sugar. The police gathered information about the accused and managed to arrest them. The accused, after seeing the police, also tried to flee from the spot. The accused named Aman and Bilal were arrested with 18 grams of brown sugar. A bike was also recovered from them. The police said that the value of the drugs and bike is Rs 1.2 lakh. They were booked under section 8/21 of the NDPS act and further investigation is on. Police said that the accused used to sell drugs to many people including students.