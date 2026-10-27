Indore Woman Accuses Instagram Friends Of Sexual Assault In Moving Car In Ujjain; 'No Injury In Private Parts,' Cop Shares Medical Test Details

Indore Woman Accuses Instagram Friend Of Se**al Assault In MP’s Ujjain, Police Book Two Men | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman from Indore has alleged that she was gang-raped and assaulted by some Instagram friends inside a moving car in Ujjain on Monday night. The woman has alleged involvement of five men in the incident. Based on her complaint, Nanakheda police registered a gang-rape case against two individuals, including her Instagram friend, Chakresh Jain. Police are investigating the allegations.

According to the complainant, she had befriended Chakresh Jain, a Ujjain resident, through Instagram a few months ago, and they had met once or twice previously.

She alleged that Chakresh invited her to Ujjain on Monday, following which she travelled from Indore by bus. Upon reaching Ujjain, she met Chakresh and another man near Meghdoot Hotel, where they allegedly picked her up in a car. The woman claimed that four other men later joined them and that she was sexually assaulted inside the moving vehicle.

She further alleged that a plastic pipe was used to inflict injuries on her private parts.

'No Injury Mark Found In Private Parts During Medical Examination,' CSP Shveta Gupta After 20-Year-Old Alleges G*ngr*pe By Instagram Friends In Ujjain #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #UjjainNews https://t.co/jn5R2VNlTg — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 27, 2026

'No Injury in private parts,' CSP Shares Details

According to CSP Shveta Gupta, the woman was picked up in a car by the accused, and they had coffee together. Later, another man joined them, and the three travelled around the city.

Gupta said the woman alleged that the two men subjected her to oral sexual acts inside the vehicle. She was subsequently dropped near Aurobindo Hospital in Indore. The CSP also confirmed that the woman underwent a medical examination, which did not reveal any injuries to her private parts.

A young man whom the complainant considers her brother said she called him around 9 pm, crying and describing the alleged incident. He picked her up from Aurobindo Hospital and accompanied her to Nanakheda police station, where she lodged a complaint around midnight.

CSP Shveta Gupta and police station in-charge Narendra Yadav questioned the complainant.

Gupta said the woman had travelled to Ujjain voluntarily and that an FIR had been registered against Chakresh Jain and another individual based on her allegations.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. The allegations have not yet been established.