Kolkata Woman Dies As Taxi Overturns On Ujjain-Indore Road After Mahakal Darshan, Driver Allegedly Ignored Son's Pleas To Slow Down | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A family’s trip from Kolkata to Ujjain for Mahakal 'darshan' turned tragic after their taxi overturned following a collision with a road divider on the Ujjain-Indore Road in the Sanwer area on Friday evening, leaving a woman dead and three others injured.

The incident came to light after the police registered a case against the errant driver following the post-mortem of the deceased.

The deceased, identified as Rupa Panja, was returning to Indore airport after visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with her husband, son and brother-in-law when the accident occurred near Panod Phata at around 6.30 pm on Oct 23.

According to a complaint filed by her 18-year-old son, Somuji Panja, a BBA first-semester student, the taxi driver, Sachin Chauhan, was driving recklessly at high speed despite repeated requests from the passengers to slow down.

The complainant told police that a motorcycle suddenly came in front of the car. While attempting to avoid it, the driver allegedly lost control, and the vehicle hit the road divider before overturning into a field alongside the road.

Rupa sustained serious injuries to her head, chest and other parts of her body. Her son, husband, brother-in-law and the driver also sustained injuries, though the driver reportedly escaped unhurt, according to the complaint.

Passers-by rescued the occupants and took them to Sanwer government hospital in an ambulance. They were later referred to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore, where Rupa succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Friday night.

Sanwer police registered a case against the taxi driver under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).