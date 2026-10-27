Ujjain Artist Siddharth Bhagchandani Sets Four World Records With 111-Metre Mandana Painting Depicting Shiv Baraat In Just 32 Hours | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The fading folk art of Malwa, Mandana, made an indelible mark on the global stage during the Sharad Purnima celebrations at Ram Ghat. With the support of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Board and the district administration, young artist Siddharth Bhagchandani achieved his target ahead of schedule during the Mandana Tapasya event, securing four world records.

Organised by the Mandana Chaupal wing of Pratikalpa Cultural Organisation, the event saw Siddharth surpass his original target of creating a 108-metre-long art gallery in 36 hours. He created a 111-metre-long depiction of the 'Shiv Baraat' in just 32 hours, 3 minutes and 42 seconds, scripting a new chapter in the history of folk art.

At the award ceremony, Manish Vishnoi, managing director of Golden Book of World Records, presented certificates to Siddharth for the Largest Mandana Painting Created by an Individual, Largest Folk Painting Marathon by an Individual and Largest Mandana Art Painting.

The organisation will also submit a claim to Limca Book of Records. As part of the verification process, gazetted officers Kishore Chandan, Rajesh Sakorikar, Rajesh Sahu and Padam Singh inspected the record.

With this achievement, Siddharth also surpassed several existing world records. He broke the record for the world's largest Warli painting, measuring 161.65 square metres, by creating a 'Mandana' gallery spanning 166.5 square metres.

He also surpassed the previous record of a 500-square-foot individual 'Mandana' painting by creating an artwork covering 1,792 square feet. In addition, Siddharth broke the world record for the largest folk painting, previously recorded in Morocco, as well as the record for a 75-metre Gond painting created by 327 artists at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal, achieving the feat single-handedly.

The two-day event also featured captivating dance performances by Pratikalpa, Pratibha Sangeet, Lokayan, Kalyogini, Lokgunjan, Aarambh Kathak, Sarvottam, Trinetra, Venunaad Ninaad and Nritya Siddha, along with Ramchandra Ganguliya. The Lokmanya Tilak Cultural Trust presented a 'Mallakhamb' performance. Sudarshan Ayachit compeered the programme, while Pallavi Kishan proposed the vote of thanks.