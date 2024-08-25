Indore Weather Updates: Red Alert Issued For August 24; City Wakes Up To Drizzels | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Amid heavy rainfall alert sounded by the regional meteorological centre officials in Bhopal, Indore received a mere 0.3 mm rains on Saturday during the day but received light showers at night.

The district administration had declared a holiday for all schools in Indore district on Saturday, after the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert on Friday night, but Indore received drizzling throughout the day leading many people to question the alert issued by the IMD.

However, MET officials have sounded a red alert (heavy rains) for Indore district as well as for most of the districts of Indore and Ujjain division for Sunday. Denizens expecting to face heavy rainfall as dark clouds enveloped the city sky since morning had to be content with light intermittent showers.

The regional meteorological department officials had sounded an alert for heavy rainfall in the city on Friday night, but withdrew it on Saturday morning and forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms. City residents woke up to dark clouds after braving torrential rains on Saturday and could not see sunshine throughout the day.

The change in weather kept the day temperature below normal. While the weather turned pleasant, people went on long drive in the evening. A large number of people could be seen thronging corn stalls across the city. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius which was normal.

Weather Systems:

The well-marked low pressure area lay over south-east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining north-east Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to continue to move nearly westwards, intensify into a depression over west Madhya Pradesh by August 26 and reach south Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat by August 27.

The cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal lay in lower and middle levels. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. The western end of the Monsoon trough lies south of its normal position while the eastern end is at the normal position. It is likely to continue to be so during the next 2-3 days.