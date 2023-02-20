Indore Weather Report: Mercury crosses 32 degrees Celsius mark, dip unlikely

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief for the citizens from continuously rising temperature. The day temperature on Sunday crossed the 32 degrees Celsius mark for the first time in the season.

Moreover, the weatherman forecast no relief for the citizens from the rising temperature and said that the temperature would not decrease much now.

The city has been witnessing early-morning chill but the mercury spirals up in the noon, signalling the end of winter.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region. Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall will take place in Jammu Kashmir and other northern regions. However, it may not affect the weather in the state except fluctuation of a couple of degrees Celsius,” Meteorological Department officials said.

They added that the sky would turn partially cloudy with puffy clouds but there are no chances of rainfall.

“Indore would continue to witness fluctuation in temperature as it will drop in a couple of days by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius due to the cloud cover,” the weatherman added.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 32.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 14 degrees Celsius, two degrees Celsius above normal.

Increasing temperature (in degrees Celsius)

Date Max Min

Feb 19 32.3 -----

Feb 18 31.2 14.0

Feb 17 31.3 13.7

Feb 16 31.8 14.4

Feb 15 30.8 14.2

Feb 14 29.6 12.4

Feb 13 26.0 11.2

