Indore: Warriors standing tall in Corona Kurukshetra

As the fight against deadly COVID-19 seems to be a long and grimy one, the corona warriors have dedicated themselves to the cause and are serving relentlessly while WE, THE PEOPLE, can remain safe indoors. Whether it is the doctors, nurses, medical staff, administrative officials, police, IMC employees or others, all are working without a break for more than a month to break the chain and perish the virus.

Free Press takes a look into the routine of some of these warriors as most of them have not even gone home all this while.

ACMHO Dr Hasani misses homemade food, meet his family from outside

Dr Madhav Hasani who is in-charge of Government PC Sethi Hospital, has also got the responsibility of Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer to support the overburdened CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia to manage health department in the time of emergency.

He is staying in a hotel for the last one month and hasn't even got the chance to talk to his family for days. However, he misses homemade food a lot and sometimes goes to his house by snatching some time from the frontline.

He makes it a point to have his food in his car so that he keeps his house free and safe.

“Along with taking care of the patients across the city, it is important to keep my family safe. I get the power and strength only because of my daughter and wife who always support me for performing my duty tirelessly,” Dr Hasani said.

Missing father, kids wrote letters for Dr Malakar

Dr Amit Malakar is one of the key members in the core team of CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia. He takes care of Rapid Response Team and also works as a bridge between department and hospitals to keep things on track. His twins –Paridhi and Palash Malakar miss him badly. They miss the good times when their dad watched cartoons and played with them.

“Our father hasn’t come home for more than a month. He's staying in a hotel. In better times, we used to have great fun," the kids wrote in the letter.

The kids also prayed to GOD to eliminate the disease soon so that their dad can come of the "screen" and instead of being a "virtual" father, they want to get back their daddy in person.

Completed four years as HoD, Dr Dalal managing one of the biggest dept

HoD of Gynecology Department in MGM Medical College Dr Nilesh Dalal is handing one of the biggest department in MGM Medical College for four years. Department has seen many developments and expansion in his tenure. “Along with teaching students, managing department and patient is tough task. However, with the guidance of Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal, we are trying to improve things and learning from the errors every day,” Dr Dalal added.

Dr Patwari back to work after being quarantine

Not only consultants, senior residents and junior doctors are also playing an important role in managing patients in the biggest government run MY Hospital. Among many of them, Dr Avinash Patwari too is working hard to keep things on track. He had worked with the duty nurse, who was tested positive, and had to go on quarantine for 14 days.

However, he didn’t miss even a day after his reports came negative and returned on work . “This is a crucial time and the department as well as patients need me. Everyone is doing their part to fight the disease and so am I. GOD has chosen us for the same,” Dr Patwari said.

Indore’s ‘Mountain Man’ paid tribute to COVID warriors through free verse

Vivek Hirde, founder member of Patriot Cancer Club, is also known as Mountain Man of Indore for his fight and struggles to beat Cancer. He has counselled hundreds of people after winning over the disease motivating them to fight for life. He paid tribute to CORONA warriors through a free verse written by him.

Good Bye Corona

We will remember well, the dark past of Corona which is killing a lot of people. Everybody is frightened by its name as it is playing a bloody game. But, the time will pass and we all will overcome of the stress to make a great progress. New techniques and vaccines will attack on the killer like fierce lions. The greatest blessings of nature, confidence and will power are making solid strength tower. So start and get ready to scream my friend, O Corona, soon you will see your end