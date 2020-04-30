Lockdown may extend in Indore, all politicians with administration: MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already signalled at extension in lockdown in cities which are worst-hit due to coronavirus, politicians of Indore -- which is epicentre of Covid-19 cases in Central India -- here on Thursday conveyed to the district administration that it stands by the decision of extension in lockdown.

In a meeting chaired by collector Manish Singh, the politicians agreed to the administration’s view that the city needs an extension in the ongoing lockdown and it would stand by such an extension.

“The administration told public representatives that there is need for extension in lockdown in the city if the chain of coronavirus is to be broken. We unanimously gave our consent to the administration for extension in the lockdown,” Indore MP Shankar Lalwani stated.

He stated that the government would consider their recommendation and accordingly make an announcement soon.

He stated that they had given some suggestions also to the administration how certain facilities should be provided to people in rural and urban areas of the district.