Indore: WALT To Start Training Centre For Photobiomodulation Therapy At IINH

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to increase awareness about photobiomodulation therapy, which is proving to be a boon to the cancer patients in minimising the side effects of the treatment, World Association for Photobiomodulation Therapy (WALT) is going to start an international training centre at Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology, flagship institute of Indore Cancer Foundation.

President of WALT Dr Rene-Jean Bensadoun, during his visit to Indore, said that photobiomodulation therapy helps in minimising the side effects of cancer treatment and also helps in bringing the patient to normal life swiftly.

"The results of the therapy are wonderful and now we have set and announced the guidelines over the dosage of the therapy to get the best results," Dr Bensadoun said.

He added that it is a 27 year old therapy but continuous research is being done to make it more efficient.

Associate professor, University of Buffalo, USA Dr Praveen Arany said that therapy is widely used in Europe, South America and Asia.

"Patients are getting best results as it helps in reducing over 25 types of side effects and we are aiming to promote it globally to benefit maximum cancer patients," Dr Arany said.

Founder of Indore Cancer Foundation Dr Digpal Dharkar said that their institute is the first to use the therapy in the state.

"It has very good results and we welcome the decision of WALT to start its training institute at Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology. The centre would be developed into a treatment and supportive care facility in the next phase," Dr Dharkar added.

