Indore: Vegetable Vendor Robbed Of Rs 5000 And Mobile Phone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A vegetable seller was robbed of Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone by two bikers in the Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday morning. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to the police, Arvind Rajput, a resident of Bicholi Mardana area has lodged a complaint that he was going to buy vegetables from Choithram Mandi when he was stopped by two bikers on the Ring Road under Bhanwrkuan police station jurisdiction and they snatched his mobile phone and Rs 5,000 from him after threatening him of dire consequences when he refused to obey them. Police said that the CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the accused.

Read Also Indore: Problems Of Senior Citizens Resolved

NEET aspirant from Rewa kills self

A NEET aspirant from Rewa committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a hostel in Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be known. Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav said that the deceased has been identified as Aryan Tiwari (20), a resident of Rewa.

He was staying at a hostel in Nanaknagar area of the city for his preparation of NEET. He was staying here with his friend Akshay, who is also from Rewa. On Thursday evening, he was alone in his hostel room where he committed suicide. The incident was discovered when Akshay reached there and found the door locked from inside. He knocked the door repeatedly but there was no reply. He informed the hostel warden and the police.

Police opened the door and found him hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. His family members were informed by the police and the body was sent for autopsy. Police would record statements of his family members and his roommate to know the exact reason of his suicide.