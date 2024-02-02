Indore: Problems Of Senior Citizens Resolved

Senior citizens | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of counsellors from the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat, including Dr RD Yadav, Purushottam Yadav, Ramesh Sharma, BD Kushgotiya, Sunny Modi and Sanjay Sharma addressed cases of senior citizens on Wednesday. A total of 7 cases were received out of which 2 of them were resolved.

In the first case, an old woman residing under Pardeshipura police station area complained to the police panchayat that her son has a dispute with her daughter-in-law and they are living separately. The daughter-in-law is suspicious about her husband's extra marital affair. The team called her son and daughter-in-law and asked latter why she is suspicious about her husband's marital affair. The husband gave in writing that he does not have any extra-marital affair. The team counselled both of them and they agreed to end their dispute.

In the second case, an 80-year-old man, residing under MIG police station, complained that his son has a dispute with his daughter-in-law, due to which he and his wife are suffering from mental stress. The team called his daughter-in-law who informed that her husband is addicted to liquor and used to abuse and harass her after drinking. After counselling, they agreed to live separately in different rooms for a few days and pledged to live together later. The son has assured that he will quit drinking.