Indore: Using new formula, revised PSC, 2019, results declared

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), on Monday, released the revised results of the State Service Preliminary Examination, 2019, and Forest Service Examination according to the Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination Rules, 2015.

The MPPSC also used the recent formula suggested by the General Administration Department due to the OBC quota issue tangle.

The MPPSC divided the results into two parts, one for 87 per cent posts and the other for 13 per cent posts (13 per cent of OBC and 13 per cent of the unreserved category). The results for the second part are provisional.

The State Service Preliminary Examination, 2019, was conducted in January 2020 for filling around 570 seats. The Prelims results were declared and then, the Main examination was conducted and its results were also declared.

However, Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the results declaring an amendment to the Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination Rules, 2015, as ultra vires.

On September 29, the MPPSC announced that the State Service Main Examination, 2019, would be conducted in the second week of January 2023.