Indore Updates: Two Men Booked For Shooting Reel Inside Police Station; Eunuchs Booked For Demanding ₹31 K

Two Men Booked For Shooting Reel Inside Police Station | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly shooting a video inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Sunday.

The video was shot inside the Hiranagar police station on Saturday and posted on social media.

The accused, Ravi Prajapat and Yuvraj Gurjar, were called to the police station in connection with a case of atrocities on a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told reporters.

The duo were asked to deposit a baseball bat they had used to beat the complainant, he said.

The duo reached the police station on Saturday, and when the police staff was busy, they shot a video holding the bat and forwarded it to their friends, the official said.

The video was posted on social media by their friends, and it went viral, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, the official added.

Eunuchs Demand Rs 31 K, Complaint Lodged

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man lodged a complaint against eunuchs on Saturday for threatening his mother and demanding Rs 31K from her as they had bought a new house. One Ajay Puranik, a resident of BRG Hill Nayta Mundla, submitted a written complaint to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge stating that he bought a new house and was living there for the last 15 days.

On July 31, some eunuchs came to his house when he was not at the place. His mother and niece were there, the eunuchs demanded Rs 31k for buying of the new house. They were demanding the money and were not leaving the place. They threatened his mother that they will come again on Sunday and will not leave the house until they get Rs 31K. He requested the police to register an FIR in the case.