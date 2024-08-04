Indore: 27-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Hangs Self To Death After Fight With Hubby

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old newlywed woman ended her life by hanging herself at her place under Tukoganj police station limit on Saturday night. The exact reason behind her extreme decision could not be established yet as no note was recovered. However, it is believed that she took the drastic step after having a heated argument with her husband over something. After which she went to her room in anger and took the drastic step.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Diksha Panwar, a resident of Rustam Ka Bagicha. Family members said that Diksha had an argument with her husband Neeraj over dinner. She went to her room, leaving her three-year-old daughter and locked the door from inside. When the family members knocked, she did not open the door. Later, they broke the door and found Diksha hanging. Police were informed after the incident who reached the spot and recovered the body.

The couple was married for four years. Neeraj works as a property broker. The police began a probe into the case and sent the body for autopsy. As the woman was newly married, the post-mortem of her will be conducted after her maternal family members came to the city.