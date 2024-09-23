Indore Updates: Group Of Men Decamps With Cash, Valuables From Two Houses; IDA To Widen Road Between Bhuri Tekri Junction And Bypass

Group Of Men Decamps With Cash, Valuables From Two Houses | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of thieves targeted two houses in Omaxe City and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there, police said on Sunday. Some men were also recorded on CCTVs installed in the township but they couldn’t be arrested till filing of this report. It is believed that the accused are members of the Chaddi Baniyan gang.

According to Lasudia police station staff, Dharmendra Chouhan, a resident of Shubhangan in Omaxe City lodged a complaint that he along with his family members had gone out of the city when the thieves entered his house by breaking open the lock and managed to flee with cash and valuables from there. The complainant informed that thieves targeted the house of Sumit Vishwakarma also in the same colony.

In the CCTV, some men were seen outside the house. The police are trying to identify them. The men are associated with the Chaddi Baniyan gang. The incident also raised question on police alertness.

IDA To Widen Road Between Bhuri Tekri Junction And Bypass

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of widening the road from Bhuri Tekri junction of Bicholi Road to the Bypass will now be done by IDA as this road is related to IDA's plan. They have also given in-principle consent to the work. Earlier this work was to be done by PWD.

The road from Holkar statue to Bypass via Bhuri Tekri and Water Park has been built by PWD, but the road from Bhuri Tekri to Bypass could not be built till now. IDA has started a survey for the widening and reconstruction of about one and a half kilometre long road. Soon the estimate will be placed in the IDA board meeting.

After the road is built, people will be able to travel directly from Kanadiya Road to Bypass. The need to widen this road was being felt for many years. Provision of dividers and central lighting will be made on the four-lane road.