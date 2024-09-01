Indore Updates: CM Mohan Yadav In City Today; Block Cancelled, Operation Of 19 Trains Restored & More | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is arriving in the city on Sunday. According to schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 3.30 pm. He will participate in the programme of Ahilya Utsav organised at Gandhi Hall. Dr Yadav will leave for Bhopal from the city airport at 6 pm.

Block Cancelled, Operation Of 19 Trains Restored

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the cancellation of the proposed block, scheduled from September 1 to 17, the operation of 19 city-bound trains have been restored.

According to official information, due to the proposed block at Palwal railway station of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division, it was decided to cancel 19 trains passing through Ratlam Division and starting from the city station between September 1 and 17 and run 12 trains on diverted route. However, the said proposed block has been postponed by Northern Railway due to unavoidable reasons. Therefore, the operation of all cancelled and diverted trains will continue as usual on their scheduled route.

IMC Action Yields Over Rs 1.55L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):The mobile court of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out action to make footpaths and roads encroachment-free and collected more than Rs 1.55 lakh as spot fines from shopkeepers in Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday.

IMC commissioner Shivam Verma informed that the removal department of IMC razed illegal tin-sheds and structure made on footpaths and roads at Bholaram Ustad Marg under the direction of Special Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Gupta. The team not only razed the illegal structure but also collected a spot fine of over Rs 1.55 from 53 shopkeepers littering streets and carrying out their business without IMC’s permission.