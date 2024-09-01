 Indore: List Of Eligible Members Of Ayodhyapuri Colony Ready; Collector Asheesh Singh Instructs To Display List On Notice Board
Indore: List Of Eligible Members Of Ayodhyapuri Colony Ready; Collector Asheesh Singh Instructs To Display List On Notice Board

New screening committee for Shri Mahalakshmi Colony constituted.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Collector Asheesh Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major development towards the disputed Ayodhyapuri Colony of Devi Ahilya Shramik Kamgar Sahkari Society, the list of eligible and non-eligible candidates is ready. Collector Asheesh Singh has instructed Deputy Commissioner Cooperative Department to display the list on the notice board and call the meeting of the society to get the list of eligible members of the society approved.

As per instructions of the then Collector, in relation to Ayodhyapuri Colony of Shri Devi Ahilya Shramik Kamgar Cooperative Credit Society, the five-member investigation team constituted under the chairmanship of Deputy Collector Nidhi Verma, presented the screening report and the list of eligibility and ineligibility of members of the society to Collector Singh.

In this regard, Collector Singh has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Cooperative Department that the screening report and the list of eligible and ineligible members should be published immediately on the information board of the society.

As per proposal made by the screening team and as per rules, action should be ensured by the Board of Directors of Devi Ahilya Shramik Kamgar Cooperative society within a time limit of one month. In this regard, necessary guidelines have been given by the Deputy Commissioner of Cooperation to Vimal Ajmera, President of Devi Ahilya Shramik Kamgar Cooperative Society.

In an another development, Collector Singh has reconstituted the previously constituted committee for scrutiny of the list of Shri Mahalakshmi Colony of the same society and Priyanka Chaurasia has been appointed chairperson of the scrutiny committee in place of Deputy Collector Nidhi Verma.

